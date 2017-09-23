Getty Image

Lonzo Ball is one of the hottest prospects in the NBA before playing a single professional game and that doesn’t happen, even in a LaVar Ball world, without the presence of a gifted skill set. Ball is a transcendent passer blessed with good size and fantastic instincts at the point guard position but, with that said, there are some potential question marks with his game.

One of the most significant questions arrives in the form of his unorthodox shooting form. NBA 2K18 is already featuring that form in video game form and LeBron James has already (seemingly) mocked the way Ball fires from the outside. Still, the results were largely strong at the college level and it isn’t as if Ball has unanimous doubters when it comes to his ability to stretch opposing defenses.

With that as the backdrop, however, Milwaukee Bucks head coach and future Hall of Fame point guard Jason Kidd sat down for an extensive interview with the OnPar podcast and, within that discussion, the topic of Ball came to light. For starters, Kidd acknowledged that one of Ball’s primary comparisons has been to the similarly sized Kidd and, from there, he even gave the youngster a big-time compliment.