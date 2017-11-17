Jaylen Brown Helped Lead Boston To A Win Over Golden State One Day After His Best Friend Died

11.17.17

Jaylen Brown was Boston’s leading scorer in its 92-88 win over Golden State on Thursday night. Brown went for 22 points on 7-for-18 shooting and 3-for-8 from downtown. Additionally, the second-year guard out of Cal pulled down seven rebounds, blocked two shots, and had a pair of the steals in what was an impressive all-around performance.

Even more impressive than his performance in the box score was that Brown was able to do this with a heavy heart. Brown’s best friend, a man named Trevin Steedy, passed away on Wednesday. He spoke on the loss after the game, and understandably, he was really shaken up over the emotional rollercoaster that was the last 24 hours of his life.

Brad Stevens gave Brown the option to play on Thursday, and ultimately, Brown wanted to go out there and help the Celtics.

