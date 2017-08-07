Getty Image

Just as suspected, the Boston Celtics pulled a real rope-a-dope routine prior to this summer’s NBA Draft. The week before the annual festivities kicked off at the Barclays Center, Danny Ainge traded the Celtics’ No. 1 pick, and presumably the opportunity to get Markelle Fultz, to the Philadelphia 76ers for the No. 3 pick and a haul of other future draft picks.

Now, it turns out Boston would’ve taken Jayson Tatum with the No. 1 pick regardless, but instead seized the opportunity to fleece the Sixers a little in the process, at least according to Jayson Tatum. Via WTF In The Attic: