Celtics Rookie Jayson Tatum Accidentally Dunked On One Of His Teammates

#Boston Celtics
Associate Editor
01.06.18

Getty Image

Jayson Tatum is one of the frontrunners for the NBA’s Rookie of the Year Award this season. While he may not win it over Sixers star Ben Simmons, Tatum has been outstanding in Boston, giving the Celtics quite the scoring punch on the wing, averaging 13.9 points per game and connecting on 45.3 percent of his attempts from downtown.

On Saturday night, though, Tatum produced one heck of a highlight because of his ability to dunk. Tatum skied during Boston’s game against Brooklyn, throwing down a thunderous jam that made someone else on the floor look silly.

There was just one problem: Tatum did not dunk on a member of the Nets. Instead, the rookie sensation yammed all over one of his teammates: Celtics big man Aron Baynes.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Boston Celtics
TAGSAron BaynesBOSTON CELTICSJayson Tatum

How Music Connects Us

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 3 days ago
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP