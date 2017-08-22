Jayson Tatum Is Reportedly Holding Up A Celtics-Cavs Kyrie Irving Trade

08.22.17 57 mins ago

Getty Image

Update: They figured it out! The Celtics managed to keep Jayson Tatum and land Kyrie Irving, while the Cavs got Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and the unprotected Brooklyn 2018 draft pick. Full details on the trade can be found here.

Original Story:

Fireworks are flying in the NBA world, as word broke Tuesday evening that the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers are in advanced discussions on a deal that would involve Kyrie Irving and Isaiah Thomas. However, there might be a sticking point in the negotiations and, as usual, it would involve Celtics general manager Danny Ainge trying to hold on to a young asset.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN indicated on SportsCenter that the Celtics don’t want to part with No. 3 overall pick Jayson Tatum and that was echoed by a report from CSNNE.com.

