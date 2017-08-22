Getty Image

Update: They figured it out! The Celtics managed to keep Jayson Tatum and land Kyrie Irving, while the Cavs got Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and the unprotected Brooklyn 2018 draft pick. Full details on the trade can be found here.

Original Story:

Fireworks are flying in the NBA world, as word broke Tuesday evening that the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers are in advanced discussions on a deal that would involve Kyrie Irving and Isaiah Thomas. However, there might be a sticking point in the negotiations and, as usual, it would involve Celtics general manager Danny Ainge trying to hold on to a young asset.

Woj says the Celtics are negotiating to keep Jayson Tatum out of the deal and appease Cleveland with other pieces. https://t.co/ZjxyYWrF6Q — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) August 22, 2017

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN indicated on SportsCenter that the Celtics don’t want to part with No. 3 overall pick Jayson Tatum and that was echoed by a report from CSNNE.com.