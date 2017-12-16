Getty Image

Kobe Bryant‘s jersey retirement ceremony is the hottest ticket in the NBA. Sure, Lakers tickets are generally pricy, and people are always willing to shell out cash when the Warriors come to town, but fans in Los Angeles are stoked about the opportunity to be in attendance as Kobe’s Nos. 8 and 24 are raised into the rafters.

As it turns out, the ceremony is so highly-anticipated that even the Warriors want to check it out. Golden State coach Steve Kerr spoke to a member of the Lakers’ media and jokingly asked if the team can hang out and watch the ceremony.

.@SteveKerr jokingly asked me to see if Lakers will allow Warriors to watch Kobe's jersey halftime ceremony. So passing message along to @JeanieBuss — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) December 16, 2017

Sure, he said it in a lighthearted way, but let’s face it, everyone who will be in the arena will want to be pat of this moment. And the good news for Golden State is that Lakers president Jeanie Buss understands this, as she invited the Warriors to check out the ceremony.