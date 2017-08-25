Jeremy Lin Shows His Love Of DOTA 2 In The Finale Of TBS’ Esports Miniseries

08.25.17 2 hours ago

Jeremy Lin is a big fan of Esports and he’s showing off that passion on a new TV series on TBS. Lin appears on the last of a 4-part series chronicling an Esports league where players battle it out in DOTA 2. The show, called ELEAGUE Road To The International Dota 2 Championships, airs its finale on TBS this Friday night at 10 p.m.

Lin appears on the show because he’s among the sports’ most famous fans, but the series actually takes an inside look at how these athletes prepare for matches and the drama that comes with life in Esports. The series concludes with the tournament itself, following its protagonists all the way to the finals.

Lin takes in The International 2017 in Seattle, a major Dota 2 tournament held earlier this year. Dota stands for Defense of the Ancients, a video game made by Valve that’s wildly popular among Esports enthusiasts. Lin himself was shown the game by his younger brothers and fell into playing it.

