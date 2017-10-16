Jimmy Butler Is Embracing Being A Leader In Minnesota

Getty Image

What exactly makes a leader? What qualities do they possess? Do they provide an example for the rest of the group, or are they outspoken and hotheaded? Finding this balance is key for Jimmy Butler and the Minnesota Timberwolves coming into this upcoming season.

Butler, who has long had a reputation for being a sore loser, finds himself leading a group on young and talented players like Karl Anthony-Towns and Andrew Wiggins to a place that the T-Wolves haven’t been since George W. Bush was president: the postseason. But for Butler, merely making the playoffs isn’t enough. Nothing short of a championship will quench his competitive thirst.

According to The Vertical, “championship” was the last word uttered to Butler by team president and head coach Tom Thibodeau. With a championship being the aim of this franchise, Butler knew he had to change the leadership style he used in Chicago – no more brooding over losses, he’d have to be open to communicating with his teammates better this time.