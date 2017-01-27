The '96 Bulls Or The '01 Lakers: Who Was The Better NBA Team?

01.27.17 21 mins ago

Rajon Rondo set the internet ablaze on Thursday night with a lengthy Instagram post ripping teammates Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade for their recent comments about the team’s lack of effort and poor play.

Rondo’s Instagram post sparked a team meeting for the Bulls prior to Friday’s shootaround, and after shootaround Butler, Wade and Rondo all addressed the media about the situation.

All three noted that there was good conversation in the meeting Friday morning and insisted there were no ill feelings from Butler or Wade towards Rondo or vice versa. Butler’s comments were the most interesting, as he said he liked the controversy and had no regrets about the way any of it was handled.

Wade and Rondo were equally diplomatic in their attempts to diffuse the controversy. Wade said there were no hard feelings and insisted on multiple occasions he had no issues with Rondo.

Rondo simply wanted to move on from the situation, but did express a bit of regret that some things came out in public that he felt shouldn’t have.

The Bulls are all saying the right things now, after a team meeting, but we’ll have to wait and see how the team handles things if their current skid continues. Our first chance to see how they handle this tension on the court will be Friday night against the Heat.

