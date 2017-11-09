Getty Image

The NBA is the most entertaining professional sports league there is, mostly because the great personalities of its players — from stars to role players — are on full display all the time. No league has embraced social media the way the NBA has, from star players subtweeting each other and posting cryptic memes to Instagram, to the general collective of fans and media that make up NBA Twitter.

One of the many unique characters in the NBA is Jimmy Butler, now with the Minnesota Timberwolves. On Wednesday, video came out of Butler tipping over in a canoe and falling into six inches of water. It, on its own, is a hilarious clip.

jimmy butler falling out of a canoe into one foot of water is better than i could have ever imagined pic.twitter.com/sKgQSU0uHW — Whitney Medworth (@its_whitney) November 8, 2017

However, that wasn’t enough for the brilliant minds of NBA Twitter who took it upon themselves to mashup the Butler scream with, fittingly, a Taylor Swift song (Butler loves him some T-Swift) to create the funniest video you will see today.