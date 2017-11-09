Jimmy Butler Screaming While Falling Out Of A Canoe Mashed Up With Taylor Swift Is Amazing

#Jimmy Butler #Taylor Swift
11.09.17 55 mins ago

Getty Image

The NBA is the most entertaining professional sports league there is, mostly because the great personalities of its players — from stars to role players — are on full display all the time. No league has embraced social media the way the NBA has, from star players subtweeting each other and posting cryptic memes to Instagram, to the general collective of fans and media that make up NBA Twitter.

One of the many unique characters in the NBA is Jimmy Butler, now with the Minnesota Timberwolves. On Wednesday, video came out of Butler tipping over in a canoe and falling into six inches of water. It, on its own, is a hilarious clip.

However, that wasn’t enough for the brilliant minds of NBA Twitter who took it upon themselves to mashup the Butler scream with, fittingly, a Taylor Swift song (Butler loves him some T-Swift) to create the funniest video you will see today.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jimmy Butler#Taylor Swift
TAGSJIMMY BUTLERTAYLOR SWIFT

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 week ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP