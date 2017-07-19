UPROXX At The ESPY's

J.J. Redick Says He Chose The Sixers Even Though The Rockets Offered Him More Money

#NBA Free Agency 2017 #Philadelphia 76ers
07.19.17 29 mins ago

Getty Image

J.J. Redick inked a 1-year, $23 million deal with the Sixers this summer to become Philadelphia’s veteran presence as they try to take the next step in The Process to become a playoff team. Redick will bring his sweet shooting stroke and experience to a roster that is otherwise devoid of both, but Philadelphia wasn’t the only team throwing big bucks at the former Clippers’ guard.

Redick launched his new podcast, The Chronicles of Redick, on Uninterrupted on Wednesday and on his first episode he explained how he came to the decision to go to Philadelphia. Redick said that role, not money, was the key factor in his decision to join the Sixers.

As he explained, he was offered more total money from the Rockets, where he could’ve joined up with former teammate Chris Paul and James Harden on a contender in the West, but wanted the starting job in Philadelphia rather than fighting for bench minutes with Houston (transcription via 247 Sports’ Michael Kaskey-Blomain).

#NBA Free Agency 2017 #Philadelphia 76ers
Houston Rockets J.J. Redick NBA Free Agency 2017 PHILADELPHIA 76ERS

