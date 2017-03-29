Joakim Noah Had An Unusually Honest Response To His Drug Suspension

Getty Image

The 2016-2017 NBA season has not been kind to Joakim Noah or the New York Knicks. Noah, fresh off signing a lucrative four-year contract that blew up the market before July 1 even arrived, struggled mightily in year one and the Knicks, in tandem, have floundered throughout the campaign. With that as the backdrop, the veteran center was recently suspended by the NBA for 20 games as a result of a violation of the NBA’s anti-drug policy.

He opened up about the suspension in an interview with Brian Mahoney of the Associated Press. Noah was unusually honest about the circumstances surrounding the incident.