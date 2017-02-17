The Top 5 Big Men Under 23

Joel Embiid Got In Trouble For Dancing On Stage With Meek Mill, So He’s Going Low Key In NOLA

#NBA All-Star 2017
02.17.17 1 hour ago

Joel Embiid won’t be playing in the Rising Stars game on Friday night due to his lingering knee injury, but the Sixers star big man still made the trip to New Orleans for All-Star Weekend. Embiid was at Rising Stars practice to watch and did an interview with Rick Fox on NBA TV while there.

Fox asked Embiid what he was planning on getting into while in New Orleans, and Embiid said after his shirtless adventure at a recent Meek Mill concert blew up and got some with the Sixers upset, he’d be keeping a lower profile this weekend.

