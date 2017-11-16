Getty Image

There are a few guys who have a legitimate argument for the title of best center in the NBA. On Wednesday night, Joel Embiid might have shown that when he’s 100 percent locked in and healthy, he has the ability to lap the entire field. That’s not an indictment on the rest of the league, he’s just really, insanely good.

Embiid was magnificent during Philadelphia’s 115-109 win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. The thing was, the Sixers losing wouldn’t have mattered, because this was one of those rare games where the score did not matter all that much — it was a game in November between two teams that are still building towards winning a title in the future.

Instead, what stood out above everything else was Embiid’s performance. He threw down a 46-point, 15-rebound, seven-assist, seven-block stat line on Los Angeles’ frontcourt. Embiid managed to do all of this in 34 minutes on the floor. Also, this was the first time that stat line has ever happened in the league’s recorded history.