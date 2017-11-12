Joel Embiid’s Trash Talk Earned Him High Praise From Draymond Green

Getty Image

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers are one of the best early season storylines in the NBA so far. Embiid is averaging 19.8 points and 10.3 rebounds per game, while rookie Ben Simmons has been a revelation at point guard, averaging 17.4 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game.

The Sixers are 6-6, but it’s not hard to see their potential as a contender in the near future. On Saturday night, Philly’s young squad got the chance to go up against the Warriors and got a lesson from the NBA’s best in a 135-114 loss to Golden State.

While they didn’t come close to a victory, they did earn high praise from some of the Warriors’ stars. Prior to the game, Steph Curry complimented Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons as being “animals” and the future of the game, and afterwards, Draymond Green gave Embiid a stamp of approval for his play and his trash talking abilities.