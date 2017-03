Getty Image

Joel Embiid was shut down for the rest of the season after doctors realized his torn meniscus was more severe than originally thought. The young superstar, who was all but a lock for Rookie of the Year, now will finish a third straight season on the Sixers bench.

On Friday, Sixers coach Brett Brown told reporters that Embiid had met with doctors in Los Angeles about the options for how to handle his knee injury, and said “all options are on the table.”

