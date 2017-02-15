Joel Embiid's Rocky Road To Success

Joel Embiid Hilariously Shot Down Olivia Pierson’s Claim That They’re Together As ‘Fake News’

02.15.17 21 mins ago

Instagram/@oliviapierson

Valentine’s Day is a celebration of love for some, but also a dreaded day for others. There are those that are single and don’t want to be reminded of it, and then there are those in casual relationships that don’t want to be too serious who find themselves in an awkward spot on Valentine’s Day.

You can count Joel Embiid into that latter category. Reality TV star Olivia Pierson posted a picture to Instagram on Tuesday night claiming Embiid as her Valentine and said that he had “docked his ship” with her. Embiid made sure to put an end to any Valentine talk by commenting on her post that it was “Old news I’m not trusting this process,” as pointed out by The Philly Voice.

Instagram via The Philly Voice

