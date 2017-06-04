Joel Embiid Showed Off His Soccer Skills And Looked Pretty Healthy In Europe This Weekend

Joel Embiid is a man of varied interests. When he’s not dominating social media by trying to score dates with models and celebrities or taking pot shots at opponents (not to mention his own teammates), the Sixers big man is something of a professional athlete. Though his career has been plagued by injuries early on, in 30 games this season, Embiid reminded us all why he was widely considered the best prospect of his draft class.

One of the things that makes him so special as a post-player is his incredible footwork, and now we might have found our answer for where he developed those skills. During an exhibition game ahead of the UEFA Champions League Final in Wales over the weekend, Embiid showed off some fancy footwork while playing goalkeeper.

