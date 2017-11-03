John Wall Thinks The Cavs Ducked The Wizards In The 2017 Playoffs

#NBA Jumpstart #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
11.03.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Washington Wizards haven’t reached even the Conference Finals in more than 25 years but that has not stopped the current edition of the team from being quite confident.

Prior to the season, stud shooting guard Bradley Beal declared the Wizards as the team to beat in the Eastern Conference, and on Friday, his back-court mate made a rather provocative statement on ESPN’s The Jump.

In advance of Washington’s first battle against LeBron James and the Cavaliers this season, All-Star point guard John Wall was asked about the contest and what it might mean for the future. On cue, he ventured into the past to shed light on what he felt the real motivation was behind Cleveland slipping out of the No. 1 seed prior to the 2017 NBA Playoffs.

