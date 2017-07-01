Getty Image

In this year’s playoffs, John Wall showed why he’s one of the top point guards in the NBA when he led the Wizards to within one game of the Eastern Conference Finals. They ultimately came up short, but Washington has a bright future ahead with a talented young core that includes Bradley Beal and Otto Porter Jr. (if the front office does as expected and brings him back this summer).

Wall has two years remaining on his contract, but Wizards brass have reportedly tried to nip that in bud now by offering him a massive, four-year extension worth about $170 million. Via Brian Windhorst of ESPN.com:

The contract offer, known as “the supermax” as part of the new collective bargaining agreement, is possible because Wall made the All-NBA team this past season. Wall will sit down and discuss the offer with his agent and family over the next week as he considers whether to accept. Wall has two years and $37 million left on his contract, this deal would lock him in with the Wizards until 2022-23.

The organization is smart to offer Wall such a deal while the team is fresh off one of its most successful seasons in franchise history, but Wall is also wise to consider it carefully before committing long-term. He’s reportedly been lobbying Paul George to join the Wizards, although PG13 won’t be a free agent until next summer and has made clear that he wants to play for his hometown Lakers.

Even without George, Washington has proven that they can contend in the East for the foreseeable future as long as they keep developing and hopefully add a few more pieces to the roster.

(ESPN.com)