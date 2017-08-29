Getty Image

By now, most basketball fans know who Zion Williamson is. A high school star from South Carolina, Williamson has burst onto the scene by putting together a compilation of highlight dunks that seem impossible for someone who turned 17 last month to pull off. He is a freak of nature and the kind of basketball player whose athletic ability is best described as “special.”

John Wall agrees with this assessment. Wall is doing a video series this summer with BallIsLife.com called “No Offseason,” which shows the work the Wizards star is doing as he prepares for the 2017-18 campaign. At one point, Wall was asked about Williamson and heaped some serious praise on the teenager. (Head to the 8:35 mark to hear what Wall has to say.)