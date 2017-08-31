Getty Image

The catastrophic flooding in Houston and other areas caused by Hurricane Harvey has left the city ravaged and seen, at last count, 37 people die as a result of the latest natural disaster to rip through the Gulf Coast of the United States. The NBA community has reached out to Houston in a number of ways, led by Rockets owner Les Alexander pledging $10 million to relief efforts.

For Orlando Magic guard Jonathan Simmons (formerly of the Spurs) who lives in the Houston area, the hurricane hit closer to home than any other player in the league. Simmons detailed his scary experience with Hurricane Harvey recently to the Magic’s official website, explaining how he and his friends and family were stranded in a home and had to be rescued by boat.