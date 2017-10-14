Getty Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers added a lot of new faces this offseason in an attempt to keep up with the Warriors and their historic collection of talent out West, and the organization has already announced significant lineup changes heading into the new season.

Tristan Thompson has already been notified that he’ll be relegated to a bench role as the team attempts to transition to small-ball, while Channing Frye was regretfully informed that he’ll likely be pushed out of the rotation altogether.

After Cleveland signed Dwyane Wade, there was a lot of debate about exactly what his role might entail, but that riddle was quickly solved when Tyronn Lue told reporters last week that Wade will indeed be in the starting lineup for the Cavs this season.

While Frye remains stoic about his plight and Thompson is embracing the opportunity to vie for a Sixth Man of the Year trophy, J.R. Smith was unsurprisingly more perturbed about being moved to the second unit, especially after being a starter the past three season. But beyond his own individual considerations, Smith is concerned about the effect it’ll have on his team as he told the Road Trippin’ Podcast (prior to Richard Jefferson being dealt).