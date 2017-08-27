Getty Image

J.R. Smith was among the seemingly endless number of celebrities and athletes at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night for the mega-fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather. Smith’s Cavs teammate LeBron James was also in attendance, as was soon-to-be teammate Isaiah Thomas (well, possibly soon-to-be).

James and Smith were both with their wives, and like everyone else at the fight, they had to snap some in-arena selfies to remind everyone that they were among the lucky few ringside. Smith had a before-and-after selfie with his wife, and it appeared as though over the course of the evening Smith might have enjoyed some beverages, as one is wont to do at a fight in Las Vegas.