Kevin Love Laughed At J.R. Smith For Being ‘Drunk As Hell’ At Mayweather-McGregor

08.27.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

J.R. Smith was among the seemingly endless number of celebrities and athletes at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night for the mega-fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather. Smith’s Cavs teammate LeBron James was also in attendance, as was soon-to-be teammate Isaiah Thomas (well, possibly soon-to-be).

James and Smith were both with their wives, and like everyone else at the fight, they had to snap some in-arena selfies to remind everyone that they were among the lucky few ringside. Smith had a before-and-after selfie with his wife, and it appeared as though over the course of the evening Smith might have enjoyed some beverages, as one is wont to do at a fight in Las Vegas.

#JustUs

A post shared by JR Smith (@teamswish) on

