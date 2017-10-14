Kawhi Leonard Will Miss The Spurs’ Season Opener Against The Wolves

Getty Image

Despite a relatively underwhelming offseason, the San Antonio Spurs are still very much poised to be one of the biggest threats to Golden State’s stranglehold over the rest of the NBA. While other teams like the Rockets and Thunder have reloaded their rosters to try and compete with the monolithic Warriors, the Spurs will rely heavily on savvy coaching and organizational consistency to maintain their place among the league’s elite.

Any championship aspirations they still harbor depend very much on Kawhi Leonard, yet it appears they’ll have to kick off the 2017-2018 campaign without their superstar forward, and he could potentially be out longer than expected.

Leonard will reportedly miss the Spurs’ season opener against the Timberwolves on Wednesday, and according to Gregg Popovich, there’s still no time-table for his return.