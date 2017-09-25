Kawhi Leonard Weighed In On The NBA’s New ‘Zaza Pachulia Rule’

#San Antonio Spurs #Golden State Warriors
09.25.17 40 mins ago

Getty Image

It seems like ancient history at this point, but it bears remembering that in Game 1 of the 2017 Western Conference Finals, the San Antonio Spurs held a commanding 25-point lead on the eventual champion Warriors before Kawhi Leonard went down with a sprained ankle.

And that sprained ankle was no freak occurrence, depending on how you feel about the way Zaza Pachulia closed out on Leonard as he took a relatively wide-open corner three. It’s always difficult to prove motive, but to many, replay evidence showed that Pachulia was, at the very least, irresponsible in the way he stepped under Leonard as he rose up to take his shot.

It was enough for NBA officials to institute what they are rather ambiguously calling a “reckless closeout” rule for next season (known unofficially, of course, as the “Zaza rule”), which gives them leeway to determine whether a player demonstrates malicious intent by sliding under a shooter.

Around The Web

TOPICS#San Antonio Spurs#Golden State Warriors
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKAWHI LEONARDsan antonio spursZaza Pachulia

What Unites Us

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 6 days ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 1 week ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 weeks ago 18 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP