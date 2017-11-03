Kelly Oubre’s NSFW Fur Coat Is Challenging Russell Westbrook For The NBA’s Most Ridiculous Outfit

#NBA Jumpstart
11.03.17

Twitter.com/WashingtonWizards

Kelly Oubre Jr. is having himself quite the 2017-18 NBA season. First and foremost, he’s playing the best basketball of his career for the Washington Wizards right now, averaging 11 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 45 percent from the field, and 45 percent from three in 33.3 minutes per game. Beyond the raw numbers, though, Oubre is giving the Wizards exactly what they need in a role player.

From an NBA entertainment standpoint, he was directly involved in the Draymond Green vs. John Wall fight back in October, and while we probably shouldn’t glorify NBA fighting, a must-watch clip is a must-watch clip, and that scuffle was must-watch. When asked how NBA rivalries start on Friday, Oubre hilariously replied: “I wouldn’t say altercations, but I would say altercations.” This guy gets it.

Kelly Oubre is keeping it 💯 … 😂😂

A post shared by DIME on UPROXX (@dimemagazine) on

Suddenly, Oubre is checking a lot of boxes that make someone a fun NBA player. He’s got the game, he’s got the attitude, he’s got the toughness, he knows how to entertain, and now, he’s coming for Russell Westbrook’s crown as the NBA’s most audaciously dressed.

