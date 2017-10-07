Getty Image

Jeremy Lin addressed cultural appropriation in a post for The Players’ Tribune earlier this week, and in the aftermath, former NBA player Kenyon Martin responded with controversial comments, including that Lin wanted to “be black” with his choice of hairstyle.

Since then, Lin responded with a remarkable Instagram post that garnered quite a bit of attention, and as you may expect, the ball swung back to Martin’s court for what just might be the final part of the saga.

On Friday evening, Martin spoke with Rohan Nadkarni of Sports Illustrated and shed light on his his original comments about the Brooklyn Nets point guard.