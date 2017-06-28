Getty Image

The Houston Rockets made the biggest move of the offseason to help close the gap on the Warriors on Wednesday by trading seven players and a first-round pick to the Clippers in exchange for point guard Chris Paul.

In pairing Paul with Harden, the Rockets have the best back-court combination in the league. Figuring out how to balance the ball-handling responsibilities between Harden and Paul will be Mike D’Antoni’s task for this offseason, but that is a welcome challenge for the Rockets.

Mike D'Antoni on Chris Paul & James Harden playing together in Houston… pic.twitter.com/lPSvvYQghj — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 28, 2017

The rest of the league will have to figure out how to handle going up against the dynamic duo that averaged a combined 47.2 points and 20.4 assists per game last season. The Paul-Harden combination will keep many opposing coaches and guards up at night, but the defending champs aren’t too concerned about the Rockets’ new back-court just yet, as evidenced by Kevin Durant laughing off a tweet about the Harden-Paul duo being unstoppable.