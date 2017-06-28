Kevin Durant Doesn’t Seem Worried About The Rockets After The Chris Paul Trade

#Chris Paul
06.28.17 52 mins ago

Getty Image

The Houston Rockets made the biggest move of the offseason to help close the gap on the Warriors on Wednesday by trading seven players and a first-round pick to the Clippers in exchange for point guard Chris Paul.

In pairing Paul with Harden, the Rockets have the best back-court combination in the league. Figuring out how to balance the ball-handling responsibilities between Harden and Paul will be Mike D’Antoni’s task for this offseason, but that is a welcome challenge for the Rockets.

The rest of the league will have to figure out how to handle going up against the dynamic duo that averaged a combined 47.2 points and 20.4 assists per game last season. The Paul-Harden combination will keep many opposing coaches and guards up at night, but the defending champs aren’t too concerned about the Rockets’ new back-court just yet, as evidenced by Kevin Durant laughing off a tweet about the Harden-Paul duo being unstoppable.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chris Paul
TAGSChris PaulGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSHouston RocketsJAMES HARDENKEVIN DURANT

Make The Most Of Summer '17

A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

06.28.17 6 hours ago
Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

06.27.17 1 day ago 4 Comments
The Best Beer In Every State

The Best Beer In Every State

06.26.17 2 days ago 13 Comments
The Best Food Truck In Every State In America

The Best Food Truck In Every State In America

and 06.26.17 2 days ago 7 Comments
How One Traveler Turned Adventure Into A Career, Without A Trust Fund

How One Traveler Turned Adventure Into A Career, Without A Trust Fund

06.26.17 2 days ago 5 Comments
If You Only Explore One City Center This Summer, Make It Downtown L.A.

If You Only Explore One City Center This Summer, Make It Downtown L.A.

and 06.09.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP