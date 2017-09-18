Getty Image

Kevin Durant is no stranger to social media, and he’s not afraid to speak his mind online. But he might have slipped up in a big way over the weekend. Followers appear to have caught him using multiple Twitter accounts in a conversation where Durant was defending himself for leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder in favor of the Golden State Warriors.

There could be other things at play here, of course. Like many athletes, Durant might not be doing all his own tweeting. But many accused Durant of having secret accounts he used to anonymously defend himself against anonymous folks online.

Cole Cashwell tweeted at Durant asking him to give a “legitimate reason” for leaving Oklahoma City on Sunday night. Three minutes later, Durant’s account replied.