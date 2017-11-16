Getty Image

Kevin Durant knows what it’s like to make an unpopular decision to leave a contender with a superstar for a fresh start. He did so two summers ago when he left Russell Westbrook and the Thunder for the Warriors, to create a juggernaut in Oakland.

So, when it comes to Kyrie Irving’s stunning decision this summer to request a trade out of Cleveland and away from LeBron James, eventually landing in Boston, few players are better equipped to understand his mindset than Durant. With the Warriors in Boston on Thursday night for a national TV showcase on TNT between the top teams in the East and West, the subject of Irving’s trade request came up at Warriors practice on Wednesday.

To this point, Irving’s request has been explained by the man himself as one to allow him to text himself and explore his potential. Irving wanted a chance to be the guy on a team, something he was never going to be able to do in Cleveland so long as LeBron James was around. In Boston, he’s gotten that chance, especially in the absence of Gordon Hayward after his season-ending injury, and the results speak for themselves with the Celtics’ red-hot start to the season.