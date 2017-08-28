Kevin Durant Bet Bill Simmons That LeBron James Will Stay In Cleveland To End His Career

08.28.17 1 hour ago 2 Comments

Kevin Durant hasn’t been shy about letting his opinions be known this summer, whether he’s slamming trolls on Twitter, explaining NBA players ‘don’t f*ck with’ Trump, or explaining to rapper Lil’ Dicky why the Cavaliers can’t trade LeBron James this summer.

The Warriors’ star seems to be in a place where he’s extremely comfortable after winning a championship and he’s going to talk about what he wants to talk about. So, when Bill Simmons came calling about doing a massive “AKA” podcast — Ask Kevin Anything — Durant was game.

Simmons broke the podcast into two parts, with Durant discussing how it took courage from Kyrie Irving to request a trade, as well as standing by his old tweet about drinking Scarlett Johansson’s bath water in the first episode.

In the second episode, released late on Sunday night, Durant talked about the Paul George trade to Oklahoma City and how he was shocked as to how Indiana gave him away, and at the end of the podcast, they shifted to a discussion of LeBron James’ future.

