The NBA Admitted They Missed Three Fouls By Kevin Durant On LeBron

Getty Image

The NBA’s Christmas Day slate of games was highlighted by the mid-afternoon (or early afternoon, depending) Finals rematch between the Cavs and Warriors in Oakland.

The Warriors emerged victorious with a 99-92 win, but it didn’t come without controversy. Two of the key plays late in the fourth quarter were LeBron James turnovers on attempted drives against Kevin Durant. In both instances there was fairly significant contact that was not called as the ball eventually ended up out of bounds off of James on each play.

NBA Twitter was quick to rip the no-calls and poke a little fun at the fact that, of all people, LeBron was unable to get a call late in a game. Afterwards, Durant said he felt both plays were clean and told people complaining to “keep that sh*t on Twitter,” but as happens with every game, the NBA reviewed the tape and released their highly anticipated Last Two Minute report on Tuesday.