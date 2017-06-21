Kevin Durant Took Out A Newspaper Ad To Thank Everyone In The Bay Area

Getty Image

Kevin Durant is really excited about winning his first NBA title. The Golden State Warriors superstar’s excitement has even funded the newspaper industry after he took out a full-page ad in a Bay Area newspaper to thank his Warrior teammates and basically everyone on Oakland and San Francisco.

Durant’s thank you ad was published in the San Francisco Chronicle on Wednesday. The ad featured a photo of Durant with the word “Thank You” going down the middle of the page and words like “Dub Nation,” “Coaches” and “The Community” filling in each letter in “thank you.”