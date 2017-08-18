Kevin Durant Thinks LeBron James And Kyrie Irving Will ‘Figure It Out’

08.18.17 35 mins ago

Kevin Durant isn’t worried about anything these days, but that doesn’t mean he won’t tell you what he’s thinking. He’ll tell you he’s not a fan of the president, or that he’s back on Instagram.

In fact, he’ll even give you his take on the Cleveland Cavaliers if you ask nicely enough. Durant spoke to ESPN reporter Chris Haynes about Kyrie Irving’s trade request out of Cleveland and the radio silence between he and LeBron James since that request was made last month. Durant, however, thinks secret trade requests aren’t the end of the world.

