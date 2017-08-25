Kevin Durant Stands By His Old Tweet About Drinking Scarlett Johansson’s Bath Water

08.24.17

Kevin Durant is a top-5 social media user among NBA players. This is for two reasons: First, he is among the most engaging basketball players in the league and seems to legitimately enjoy talking about the game with fans. Second, he used to tweet like someone who wasn’t in the NBA, which was as weird as it was hilarious.

He posted one tweet that really illustrated this. It let us all know that he had a massive crush on Scarlett Johansson in the weirdest way imaginable.

