Kevin Durant Isn’t Impressed With The Sixers’ New ‘FEDS’ Nickname

After the Sixers landed the No. 1 pick and Washington point guard Markelle Fultz, fans in Philadelphia began thinking about their young core. With Fultz added to a group that consists of Joel Embiid, Dario Saric, and last year’s top pick Ben Simmons, Sixers fans are finally able to think about the results of The Process.

Philadelphia’s quartet of young stars in the making have people very excited. So excited that they’ve already gotten a nickname, FEDS. That would be an acronym for Fultz, Embiid, Dario, and Simmons. It’s a somewhat clever attempt at naming the squad, but not everyone is buying in. Among those not yet sold on the Sixers’ young core is Warriors star and reigning Finals MVP Kevin Durant, who when informed of the FEDS nickname scoffed at them already having a nickname.

KD on 'FEDS' nick-name for Fultz, Embiid, Dario & Simmons: "How they got a nickname and ain't played no games together?" 😂 (via @KDTrey5) pic.twitter.com/wUwT9RdMz1 — Leading Sports Media (@LeadingSports_) June 25, 2017

“How do they got a nickname and ain’t played no games together,” is a fair enough question. That has been the issue many had about the victory lap Sixers fans took recently with their #RTArmageddon. While The Process has yielded a bounty of young assets that appear on the verge of taking the next step, they’ve yet to actually do so which makes the remaining skepticism still understandable. This is a group that has never played on the floor together and has two key pieces that have yet to prove they can stay healthy.

If they do and they all continue to develop and grow together, then maybe they can be the next force in the Eastern Conference as the Cavaliers appear to be closer to breaking apart than many may have anticipated coming into this summer. However, there’s still a great deal for the Sixers to prove before they can get to that point and for Kevin Durant and the world champion Warriors, the fledgling Sixers aren’t too concerning to their throne at the moment.

