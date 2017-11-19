Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors were in serious trouble going into halftime in Philadelphia, trailing the Sixers 74-52 after giving up 47 points in the first quarter, the most allowed by the franchise since 1992.

In the third quarter, the Warriors answered with a 47-point quarter of their own, outscoring Philly by 32 to erase the deficit and take a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter. Golden State hung on in the fourth for a 124-116 win, improving to 12-4 on the season and drawing even again with the Rockets at the top of the Western Conference standings.

After losing to Boston to start their road trip, the Warriors certainly didn’t want to drop two in a row out east, but that wasn’t necessarily the primary concern for Golden State’s players as they looked to rally in the second half. For Kevin Durant, it was all about pride and not giving Joel Embiid the satisfaction of getting to hop on Twitter to start ‘talking sh*t’ after the game.