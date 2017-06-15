When a team that has the reigning, two-time NBA MVP adds another former MVP who is a consensus top five player in the NBA the year after a 73-9 regular season, it would seem more than reasonable to call them a super team. The Warriors, with Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson — all All-Stars this season — belong in the super team category for pretty much everyone in basketball after their 16-1 romp through the playoffs to a title, with one very big exception.
Kevin Durant doesn’t believe they’re a super team. The Finals MVP chooses to call them a group of basketball players that just happen to work “extremely well together.” This is true. They do work extremely well together, but they’re also a super team.
I think it’s fair to call a team with multiple former MVPs still in their primes, with two more All-Stars around them a super team. That is not a controversial take, but apparently it’s one that grinds KD’s gears. That’s likely because Durant has had to become incredibly defensive about his decision to go to the Warriors for a full year now, and he can’t help but take offense at any perceived slight brought his way.
Here’s what he had to say to ESPN’s Chris Haynes about the “super team” moniker being placed on the Warriors.
Maybe he should give his team a nickname like “The Heatles” …I hear they weren’t a super team.
Thinking about Bron Bron?
I’m just impressed this rag tag group of misfits was able to somehow win it all. A real Cinderella story.
First a superteam was guys in their prime (mid-late 20s) that already made a name for themselves elsewhere teaming up to play.. we never thought old guys teaming up as a final run at a ring was a superteam..
Then it became, well KG, Pierce and Ray were a superteam even thought they were approaching mid 30s..
Then it became.. well yea, Ray was a superteam in Boston but not necessarily in Miami..
Then it became, Well Mj didn’t do it alone.. he team was stacked too with Rodman and all..
Then it became, well yea Lebron was on a superteam in Miami but in Cleveland it’s just him..
Now it’s anybody that plays really well together no matter if you got picked 1st or last, built thru the draft or picked up in Australia somewhere .. you’re a superteam if you’re winning! 😂😂.. if I have to change the narrative this much just to get Lebron a seat at the table.. something’s wrong!! 😂😂
I dont understand why anyone cares. The best team wins, and that’s what happened. I always thought the whole point was to build the best team and win.