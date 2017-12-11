Getty Image

There’s no player more synonymous with the Timberwolves organization as Kevin Garnett. He’s the greatest player in the franchise’s history, having won an MVP and taking them to the Western Conference Finals, and returned for his final two seasons to assist in guiding the rebuilding process and working with young superstar Karl-Anthony Towns.

Garnett loved his time in Minnesota as well, but it’s not all good vibes between him and the organization. Garnett was fiercely loyal to the late Flip Saunders, which is why he came back to Minnesota with Saunders at the helm prior to his passing in 2015. That said, he is not on great terms with Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor and that drives his desire to get into the Wolves ownership.

Garnett has said before he’d like to be a minority owner with the Wolves, but he wants to be sure it’s on his terms and with an ownership group he likes. That means being part of a group that buys the Wolves from Taylor, rather than buying into shares of the team with Taylor remaining as the majority owner.