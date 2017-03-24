Getty Image

Kevin Harlan has seen some of the tournament’s most incredible upsets and moments in his almost two decades of broadcasting March Madness for CBS and Turner. In that time he’s seen some of the tournament’s most incredible upsets and moments. Twice he’s been on the call as a 15-seed took down a 2-seed, with Florida Gulf Coast over Georgetown in 2013 and Mercer over Duke in 2015. He was there for 11-seed VCU’s win over 6-seed Duke in 2007, 10-seed Syracuse over 1-seed Virginia in 2016, and 9-seed Northern Iowa over top-overall seed Kansas in 2010.

Harlan is a familiar voice for those that watch college basketball, the NBA, and the NFL, and is a fan favorite of many for his enthusiasm and the excitement he brings to a broadcast. On Thursday, Harlan will be on the call for CBS and Turner Sports once again in Kansas City for the start of the Midwest Regional Finals, as he gets a rare broadcasting home game.

Harlan went to the University of Kansas, where he graduated in 1982, and spent most of his early professional career in the Kansas City area, doing radio and TV for Missouri basketball, Kansas basketball, the Chiefs, and the Kings before they moved to Sacramento. He still lives in Kansas City and got to broadcast his first college basketball game in the city since 1989 on Thursday evening.

Prior to his homecoming, Harlan spoke with DIME about basketball in Kansas City, his favorite NCAA Tournament moments, the differences in calling NBA games and college hoops games, how he found out his Monday Night Football idiot on the field call was a viral sensation, and why he really wishes he could’ve called Marshawn Lynch’s “Beast Quake” run against the Saints.