Kevin Hart Is The Celebrity Basketball GOAT In This Failed ’30 For 30′

#NBA All-Star 2017
02.19.17 40 mins ago

The Celebrity Game at the NBA All-Star weekend in New Orleans was a lopsided 88-59 victory for East where the highlight was a small child coming out of the crowd to make a basket. The West was clearly missing some star power on the court, and some would argue that star is Kevin Hart.

But the 4-time Celebrity All-Star Game MVP didn’t play because Hart claims he lost his love for the game. The shocking revelation comes in an emotional 30 for 30 produced by ESPN.

In the fictional trailer for a “failed” 30 for 30 entitled “Playing With Hart,” the comedian/actor/4-time Celebrity All-Star Game MVP hilariously recounts his triumphs in the celebrity game and inevitable fall from grace.

