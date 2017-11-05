Kevin Love Did His Best Hulk Hogan Impression To Destroy Another Nike Jersey

#Nike #Cleveland Cavaliers
11.05.17 1 min ago

NBA League Pass

How many Nike jerseys have to rip before somebody does something about it? We’re less than a month into the 2017-18 NBA season, Nike’s first season as the NBA’s official jersey partner, and we’ve already had a handful ripping incidents. LeBron James’ jersey ripped on the NBA’s opening night, and that was followed up by Draymond Green’s jersey getting destroyed in his scuffle with Bradley Beal, and Ben Simmons having his jersey completely demolished thanks to Lance Stephenson.

Kevin Love’s jersey shared a similar fate on Sunday during the Cleveland Cavaliers’ matchup with the Atlanta Hawks. In fairness to the new jerseys, Love did this to himself in a manner that might indicate he watches too much wrestling.

Love’s history as a WWE fan is well documented. Love infamously celebrated the Cavaliers’ 2016 NBA Championship wearing an ‘Austin 3:16’ shirt, and his WWE obsession infected the entire Cleveland locker room. As recently as LeBron James’ 2017 Halloween party, Love was photographed in full Wolfpac Sting regalia while his girlfriend went as Hulk Hogan.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSKEVIN LOVENIKE

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 5 days ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 6 days ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP