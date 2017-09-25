Getty Image

There are plenty of pros and cons to playing alongside LeBron James. It’s something Kevin Love knows all too well and the newly-acquired Isaiah Thomas will learn soon enough.

Some of the drawbacks include being the target of his signature passive-aggressive jabs delivered via highly-public venues, while the obvious advantages, of course, include annual trips to the NBA Finals and rockstar treatment at every stop along the way.

Another perk apparently includes getting laced up with classic retro Nike kicks. At media day on Monday, both Love and Thomas showed up sporting the LeBron 1s, in an homage to the first signature shoe from Nike he debuted after signing a historic contract with the sports apparel giant prior to his rookie season.