The Kings Helped Play Match-Maker For A Fan By Drafting De’Aaron Fox

The Sacramento Kings were rumored to be enamored with Kentucky point guard De’Aaron Fox throughout the draft process, and on Thursday, the organization landed the player they desired. That, of course, is a fantastic basketball scenario, and when coupled with a strong draft elsewhere, the Kings drew rave reviews throughout the NBA world. However, it was a particularly great night for one member of the Kings’ fan base.

The young fan in question was banking on the Kings drafting Fox, and he put forth a proposition on Twitter that included asking his crush on a date following the draft if it came to pass.