The Kings Helped Play Match-Maker For A Fan By Drafting De’Aaron Fox

#NBA Draft 2017
06.23.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Sacramento Kings were rumored to be enamored with Kentucky point guard De’Aaron Fox throughout the draft process, and on Thursday, the organization landed the player they desired. That, of course, is a fantastic basketball scenario, and when coupled with a strong draft elsewhere, the Kings drew rave reviews throughout the NBA world. However, it was a particularly great night for one member of the Kings’ fan base.

The young fan in question was banking on the Kings drafting Fox, and he put forth a proposition on Twitter that included asking his crush on a date following the draft if it came to pass.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Draft 2017
TAGSDeAaron FoxNBA Draft 2017SACRAMENTO KINGS

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

David Ramirez’s Dark Country Blues Tell True Tales Of American Resilience On ‘We’re Not Going Anywhere’

David Ramirez’s Dark Country Blues Tell True Tales Of American Resilience On ‘We’re Not Going Anywhere’

06.23.17 11 hours ago
Vince Staples ‘Big Fish Theory’ Is Here And It’s Everything His Fans Were Hoping For

Vince Staples ‘Big Fish Theory’ Is Here And It’s Everything His Fans Were Hoping For

06.22.17 22 hours ago
Watch The Foo Fighters Live Debut Of A Thunderous New Track Called ‘Sunday Rain’

Watch The Foo Fighters Live Debut Of A Thunderous New Track Called ‘Sunday Rain’

06.22.17 1 day ago
The Dark And Wild Fluorescence Of Lorde’s ‘Melodrama’

The Dark And Wild Fluorescence Of Lorde’s ‘Melodrama’

06.19.17 4 days ago 3 Comments
Ratboys Feel Like A Warm Hug From An Old Friend On ‘GN’

Ratboys Feel Like A Warm Hug From An Old Friend On ‘GN’

06.19.17 4 days ago
Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 1 week ago 16 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP