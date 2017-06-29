Klay Thompson Was Feeling Himself While Dancing At A Club In China

Klay Thompson is one of a very few NBA stars who has a sneaker deal with an overseas company. While most NBA stars have deals with Nike, Jordan, adidas, or Under Armour, Thompson is signed to Chinese sneaker company Anta.

So, after the Warriors wrapped up their second NBA title in three years, Thompson took his championship celebration over to China while he did some promotional work for Anta. We’ve already seen that Thompson is feeling himself maybe a bit too much after winning a second ring, as evidenced by his failed 360 dunk attempt at a fan event.

We got even more evidence that Thompson is in his own zone right now courtesy of a video taken of Thompson in his own section absolutely vibing and dancing to some EDM at the club.

