The Knicks Don’t Appear Willing To Include Kristaps Porzingis In A Trade For Kyrie Irving

#New York Knicks #Cleveland Cavaliers
08.16.17 40 mins ago

The Cleveland Cavaliers are very interested in acquiring Kristaps Porzingis from the New York Knicks. But according to some sources in New York, that doesnt’ seem very likely.

Newsday reported on Wednesday that the Knicks were unwilling to include Porzingis in trade talks for disgruntled Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving. Though Cleveland would love to get Porzingis back in the deal, that’s not something the Knicks appear willing to let happen at this point.

TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSKristaps PorzingisKYRIE IRVINGNEW YORK KNICKS

