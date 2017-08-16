The Cleveland Cavaliers are very interested in acquiring Kristaps Porzingis from the New York Knicks. But according to some sources in New York, that doesnt’ seem very likely.
Newsday reported on Wednesday that the Knicks were unwilling to include Porzingis in trade talks for disgruntled Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving. Though Cleveland would love to get Porzingis back in the deal, that’s not something the Knicks appear willing to let happen at this point.
KP6 has the personality to take on the NY media. I’d say the Knicks lucked into him and they should do everything in their power to make him a life long Knick. As for the Cavs/Irwing, I don’t know why the Brooklyn Nets aren’t jumping on this opportunity.