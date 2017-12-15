Getty Image

Kobe Bryant’s jersey retirement ceremony will be held on Monday night in Los Angeles as the Lakers host the Warriors in what is the hottest ticket on the NBA market this season (and in recent years).

The anticipation for Kobe’s numbers 8 and 24 being raised in the rafters at Staples Center is extremely high and the Lakers are making a huge deal out of it with an entire Kobe collection (featuring some terrible hats) at their store. For Lakers fans looking to dip back into their Kobe nostalgia this weekend in preparation for Monday, NBA TV will be replaying a number of Kobe’s greatest games from Friday afternoon through Monday, as well as other Kobe-centric programming.

They will start, naturally, with his 81-point game against the Raptors in 2006. That game will be broadcast at 2:30 p.m. ET on Friday and at 1 a.m ET on Monday morning (or Sunday night, depending on your time zone). Sunday will also feature his final game at 1 p.m. ET and the Game 7 comeback against the Blazers from the 2000 Western Conference Finals at 10 p.m.

NBA TV

Monday, ahead of his retirement ceremony that night, the 81-point performance will, again, be on at 1 p.m. and his late game heroics against Phoenix from the 2006 playoffs at 11 a.m. For Lakers fans looking to enjoy some of Kobe’s best moments as a Laker, NBA TV will be a happy place this weekend, but Jalen Rose might want to avoid it until Tuesday.