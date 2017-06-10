Kobe Bryant Gave Kyrie Irving’s ‘Mamba Mentality’ A Stamp Of Approval

06.10.17 3 hours ago

Getty Image

Unable to score and watching haplessly as Kevin Durant nailed a dagger three-pointer, the Cleveland Cavaliers had their hearts broken in the closing moments of Game 3. The loss put Cleveland’s season on the line heading into Game 4 as the Cavs were facing a daunting 3-0 deficit.

Despite the loss, one bright spot for Cleveland was the fact that LeBron James finally got some help offensively in Game 3 from Kyrie Irving. The Cavs All-Star guard was able to break loose for 38 points. Irving, though, was stymied by Klay Thompson and failed to score on one of Cleveland’s final possession.

But Irving didn’t let that miss or the loss linger in his mind. Instead, Irving came out with a vengeance in Game 4 on Friday, scoring 40 points to help lead the Cavs to their first win of the series and force a Game 5 on Monday.

Around The Web

TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKOBE BRYANTKYRIE IRVING

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

06.09.17 1 day ago 6 Comments
Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

06.09.17 1 day ago
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

06.08.17 2 days ago 4 Comments
Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

Arcade Fire Debuts The Funky, Sprawling New Song ‘No Signs Of Life’ In England

06.07.17 3 days ago
M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

M.I.A. Calls Back To Depeche Mode On Her Simmering New Single ‘Goals’

06.07.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
TLC’s Slow-Burning Return To Form ‘Way Back’ Video Features A Curious Snoop Dogg Cameo

TLC’s Slow-Burning Return To Form ‘Way Back’ Video Features A Curious Snoop Dogg Cameo

06.06.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP