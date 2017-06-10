Kobe Bryant Gave Kyrie Irving’s ‘Mamba Mentality’ A Stamp Of Approval

Getty Image

Unable to score and watching haplessly as Kevin Durant nailed a dagger three-pointer, the Cleveland Cavaliers had their hearts broken in the closing moments of Game 3. The loss put Cleveland’s season on the line heading into Game 4 as the Cavs were facing a daunting 3-0 deficit.

Despite the loss, one bright spot for Cleveland was the fact that LeBron James finally got some help offensively in Game 3 from Kyrie Irving. The Cavs All-Star guard was able to break loose for 38 points. Irving, though, was stymied by Klay Thompson and failed to score on one of Cleveland’s final possession.

But Irving didn’t let that miss or the loss linger in his mind. Instead, Irving came out with a vengeance in Game 4 on Friday, scoring 40 points to help lead the Cavs to their first win of the series and force a Game 5 on Monday.