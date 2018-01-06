Getty Image

The Los Angels Lakers are very much using 2018 to build towards the future. While they have some intriguing young talent in Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma, they’re also in a bit of a cap crisis and need to get some money off the books to achieve what seems to be some lofty goals in free agency.

Finding trade partners for Julius Randle and others might be a step in the right direction, but there have been frustrations. The team, for example, has given up on trading Luol Deng, a necessary step in getting some salary cap space.

This is part of the plan, of course, and Lakers legend Kobe Bryant stressed on Friday that patience is needed to let the team’s “bright future” shine when the time comes. Bryant believe the Lakers can be good down the road, but thinks that giving up on young talent to get to that point could be perilous.